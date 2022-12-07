Mind Invaders Chapter 7 - A CIA Operation?

New Chapter Every Day!





I’m not happy about this, Frank. Not a bit!” said Ken for the third time.





The morning sun was streaming through the open window. Ken had been enjoying the sound of the birds outside and the scent of fresh-cut grass—and feeling ravenously hungry and impatient for breakfast Suddenly Frank had been standing beside his bed. He’d gotten permission from the RN on duty to drop in early before visiting hours. An emergency had affected Ken’s business, he’d told her, and he’d promised to take only five minutes—ten at the most.