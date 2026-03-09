Iran's Black Tears: Toxic Oil Rain Falls on Tehran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tehran is under siege from the skies—not just bombs, but black, oily rain pouring down after Israeli strikes hammered key oil depots and fuel facilities. Residents report blackened streets, cars coated in toxic residue, and choking smoke that blocked out the sun. Iran's Red Crescent warns of dangerous acid rain laced with hydrocarbons, sulfur, and nitrogen oxides—risking chemical burns, lung damage, and urging people to stay indoors.As the U.S.-Israel campaign escalates (now in its second week following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei), this environmental catastrophe adds a horrifying new layer to the war: civilians breathing poisoned air and watching their city "weep" black tears.In this Maverick News breakdown: On-the-ground reports of the "raining oil" horror
Health alerts and civilian impact in a city of 10 million
Global oil price spikes and what this means for the conflict