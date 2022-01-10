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To the Wicked and to the Church
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68 views • January 10, 2022
Prophetic word, received on January the 7th around 7.30 in the evening during Shabat Worship.
This word points as often to the wicked people, as their end is about to come.
It also focus lot to the Church with the two groups of the lukewarm and the remnant
Scripture to the Prophecy:
Deuteronomy 6:7
Leviticus 22:31, 26:3
Matthew 15:9/ Mark 7:7/ 1 Timothy 4:1
Romans 11:31
Exodus 32:20
Revelation 8:11
Deuteronomy 4:28/ Daniel 5:23/ Revelation 9:20
Revelation 18:23
Revelation 3:16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophecy-2022-01-07-
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
This word points as often to the wicked people, as their end is about to come.
It also focus lot to the Church with the two groups of the lukewarm and the remnant
Scripture to the Prophecy:
Deuteronomy 6:7
Leviticus 22:31, 26:3
Matthew 15:9/ Mark 7:7/ 1 Timothy 4:1
Romans 11:31
Exodus 32:20
Revelation 8:11
Deuteronomy 4:28/ Daniel 5:23/ Revelation 9:20
Revelation 18:23
Revelation 3:16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/prophecy-2022-01-07-
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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