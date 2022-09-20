BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the US is Using the Azeri-Armenian Conflict to "Extend" Russia
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10269 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
143 views • September 20, 2022

Many have noted the suspicious and very convenient timing regarding Azerbaijan-Armenia hostilities which serve as an additional distraction for Russia amid its special military operation in Ukraine and its ongoing operations in Syria.

In addition to a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia, anti-CSTO protests promoted by US government-funded media organizations in Armenia point toward events being much more than convenient timing and instead similar to US-engineered unrest seen in Ukraine in 2014.

References:

Al Jazeera - Pelosi slams Azerbaijan’s ‘illegal’ attacks during Armenia visit:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/18/pelosi-condemns-azerbaijans-illegal-attacks-on-armenia-visit
BBC - Armenia-Azerbaijan: Almost 100 killed in overnight clashes:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-62888891
Hetq - Yerevan Protesters Demand Armenia's Withdrawal from CSTO:
https://hetq.am/en/article/148401
Hetq - About:
https://hetq.am/en/about
The Global Investigative Journalism Network - Sponsors and Supporters:
https://gijn.org/sponsors-and-supporters/
Eurasianet - For Armenians, CSTO missing in action:
https://eurasianet.org/for-armenians-csto-missing-in-action
Eurasianet - About:
https://eurasianet.org/about
Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor - Donors:
https://hcav.am/en/category/about-us/donors/
Reuters - Nancy Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on Armenia:
https://www.reuters.com/world/pelosi-condemns-illegal-attacks-by-azerbaijan-armenia-2022-09-18/
RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019):
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html
France 24 - Pelosi visits Armenia as ceasefire with Azerbaijan holds:
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220917-pelosi-visits-armenia-as-ceasefire-with-azerbaijan-holds
Armenian Parliament - Delegation Led by NA President Alen Simonyan Meets with Heads of International Structures in the United States (NED):
http://www.parliament.am/news.php?cat_id=2&NewsID=15930&year=2022&month=01&day=20&lang=eng&view=print
NEO - Russia Shoots Down US Stealth Coup (2015):
https://journal-neo.org/2015/07/31/russia-shoots-down-us-stealth-coup/
NEO - New Armenia Protests, Same US-Backed Mobs (2016):
https://journal-neo.org/2016/04/28/new-armenia-protests-same-us-backed-mobs/

How to Support The New Atlas' Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
PayPal: [email protected]

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

Keywords
russiausaarmeniaazerbaijannagorno-karabakhthe new atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy