Victim To Victorious Mindset, Inability To Feel Skin- No Sense Of Touch Due To Childhood Trauma

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It is possible to heal from childhood trauma, assault, and rape. Email me for more details on my course: [email protected] or head on over to my website https://anna92164.wixsite.com/magamazing
or if you would like to get Cathy O'Brien's book or audio book, visit her website at trance-formation.com