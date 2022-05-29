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Proof of the Cause of Alzheimer's and the Cure. Part 1
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242 views • May 29, 2022
In this video I review two out of 25 studies that I go over in my reversing Alzheimer's seminar. Both studies demonstrate the cause of this disease is aluminum toxicity and the cure is through chelation with a special type of silica water.
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www.newaquatechpanama.com
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www.newaquatechpanama.com
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