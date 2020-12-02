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The Truth About Bill Gates | Daniel Estulin
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124 views • December 02, 2020
The total worldwide death from his scare tactics is 263,346. That is far less than 700,000 assuming its only 1% who die from his vaccines. In 1976, concerns in the United States about a possible influenza pandemic involving a virus similar to the deadly 1918 pandemic strain resulted in a large-scale vaccination program for the entire country
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