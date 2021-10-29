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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1441 - Matthew Cox - Report on Yates' sentencing
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10 views • October 29, 2021
Matthew, who had severe autism and had the mental capacity of a 4-year-old, was living in a group home. Yates, who had a violent criminal history, beat and stomped Matthew, who was taken to the hospital, where he died from severe damage to his internal organs.
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