Mid-term Post election, Red Wave happened, What's next, was it enough?

We take a look at the election and look at what is really going on, prepare for economic pain, major layoffs, shortages, Stock Market crash, purposely crash Crypto for the Great Reset Central Banking Crypto, for complete control. The RED WAVE 6.0 million more MAGA turned out more than Demoncrats election day, almost all MAGA Candidates won. How many % reg.Voters turned out? Correction, Warnock bump was 100K. If we take the House, no Kevin McCarthy, we need 'Firebrands', like Donald J Trump, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, MTG and my favorite except for DJT, Mr. Chip Roy...