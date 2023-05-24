This video shows the coming AI god connecting with all human minds through a virtual neural network, creating a collective consciousness. This concept has already been shown in movies like Mindgamers and the Matrix. All media created, and corporate culture prepares the population to accept and join the AI merging with the human mind, erasing the human soul and free will. This is why God dams all who take the Mark of the Beast with no hope of salvation. In the future, People will willingly merge with this AI beast possessed by Satan.

