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From the mask to the mark
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220 views • December 12, 2020
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, December 12, 2020.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath day, December 12, 2020, pastor Craig and I spoke about the oppressive society that we are living in in which people who are not wearing a mask are seen as criminals who will not be served.
This video looks at unmasking the truth about the real intent of the government: to make society comply with their demands as a practice run when they will enforce Sunday laws as the Vatican beast’s mark.
The same outcome is waiting for 7th day Sabbath keepers who will not be embracing the Vatican beast’s mark of Sunday observance which will be enforced by law by your national governments who will consider Sunday as the Vatican’s eco-sabbath or green sabbath to reduce the natural calamities around the world.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath day, December 12, 2020.
Following Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath day, December 12, 2020, pastor Craig and I spoke about the oppressive society that we are living in in which people who are not wearing a mask are seen as criminals who will not be served.
This video looks at unmasking the truth about the real intent of the government: to make society comply with their demands as a practice run when they will enforce Sunday laws as the Vatican beast’s mark.
The same outcome is waiting for 7th day Sabbath keepers who will not be embracing the Vatican beast’s mark of Sunday observance which will be enforced by law by your national governments who will consider Sunday as the Vatican’s eco-sabbath or green sabbath to reduce the natural calamities around the world.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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