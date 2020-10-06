Rice Consciousness experiment, inspired by Dr Masaru Emoto

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The effects of consciousness on reality. Astounding!
DO NOT take my word for it. I didn't! Do this experiment for yourself. As far as consciousness effecting reality experiments this is so easy (and cheap) to do. Rice, jam jar and label. If you doubt this in any way DO the experiment for yourself. Spend 15 -- 20 seconds a day focusing 'love' energy at one and 'hate' at the other and see the results for yourself.
These experiments are based on the work of Dr Masaru Emoto's who's ideas appeared in the film: "What the Bleep Do We Know!?". He is also the author of the best-selling books Messages from Water and The Hidden Messages in Water.
- John Vincent
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31shlv5Z71A
John Vincent