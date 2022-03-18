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TIME'S RUNNING OUT! Planet x (Wormwood) or Nibiru in SW Kansas Skies: Fiery Hotleaders Panic
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396 views • March 18, 2022
Creatrix13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | TIME'S RUNNING OUT!!!-PLANET X(WORMWOOD) OR NIBIRU IN SW KANSAS SKIES FIERY HOT WITH MOONS OR DEBRI WITH IT/WORLD LEADERS PANIC WITH WARM GAMES-NEW WORLD ORDER GETTING SET UP-PLANET X SOON TO MAKE ITS PASSING BY SUN+EARTH/IRANIAN GUARDS TARGET AMERICANS IN IRAQ+SAUDI OIL HIT BY DRONES (GLOBAL CRASH IMMINENT) RAPTURE+JUDGEMENT ANY SECOND-IS YESHUA (JESUS CHRIST) YOUR LORD?/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen abefore his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: I do apologize to my subscribers if I'm not posting much. With all going on in the world and in my own personal life , lately things are too much especially realizing things that are coming and fast so I'm taking breaks I need to grow closer to God and I'm watching all going on knowing how short time is. .the things I saw in dreams from Christ years ago in dreams are happening as more is to happen.. Anyway in this video you'll see pictures of planet x or nibiru coming from south/South West in Kansas USA caught by ary_55 youtube channel who caught the fiery red object with either asteroid debris around it or baby moons .. Also lots of pictures caught by me of different planet x system bodies and objects caught by others... Also in Indonesia sky's burned blood red again from a planet x system body.
In Iraq near a U.S soldiers post was attacked also oil in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones... The attack in Iraq near a United States building/outpost was attacked by the Iranian guard. As Iran admits to the attack so now Iran is joining the fight happening globally. As all happening now is getting set up for world war 3 later on down the road during the end of the 7 year tribulation after Christians are already raptured and gone when takes place... Also in the oceans in Indonesia waters were seen boiling as the planet x system energy and solar energy hitting earth is making earth's core expand.. Meaning more big quakes and volcanoes blowing globally... Also causing water to boil under the oceans and underground volcanoes are blowing globally.. Plus more..These are the signs before christs coming..The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/diXUNuFvTisB/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | TIME'S RUNNING OUT!!!-PLANET X(WORMWOOD) OR NIBIRU IN SW KANSAS SKIES FIERY HOT WITH MOONS OR DEBRI WITH IT/WORLD LEADERS PANIC WITH WARM GAMES-NEW WORLD ORDER GETTING SET UP-PLANET X SOON TO MAKE ITS PASSING BY SUN+EARTH/IRANIAN GUARDS TARGET AMERICANS IN IRAQ+SAUDI OIL HIT BY DRONES (GLOBAL CRASH IMMINENT) RAPTURE+JUDGEMENT ANY SECOND-IS YESHUA (JESUS CHRIST) YOUR LORD?/READ BELOW. Today is now 3/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen abefore his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: I do apologize to my subscribers if I'm not posting much. With all going on in the world and in my own personal life , lately things are too much especially realizing things that are coming and fast so I'm taking breaks I need to grow closer to God and I'm watching all going on knowing how short time is. .the things I saw in dreams from Christ years ago in dreams are happening as more is to happen.. Anyway in this video you'll see pictures of planet x or nibiru coming from south/South West in Kansas USA caught by ary_55 youtube channel who caught the fiery red object with either asteroid debris around it or baby moons .. Also lots of pictures caught by me of different planet x system bodies and objects caught by others... Also in Indonesia sky's burned blood red again from a planet x system body.
In Iraq near a U.S soldiers post was attacked also oil in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones... The attack in Iraq near a United States building/outpost was attacked by the Iranian guard. As Iran admits to the attack so now Iran is joining the fight happening globally. As all happening now is getting set up for world war 3 later on down the road during the end of the 7 year tribulation after Christians are already raptured and gone when takes place... Also in the oceans in Indonesia waters were seen boiling as the planet x system energy and solar energy hitting earth is making earth's core expand.. Meaning more big quakes and volcanoes blowing globally... Also causing water to boil under the oceans and underground volcanoes are blowing globally.. Plus more..These are the signs before christs coming..The rapture/catching away/harpazo of Christians is imminent as is the tribulation/judgement of 7 years... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/diXUNuFvTisB/
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