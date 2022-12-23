Create New Account
MP Andrew Bridgen speech about mRNA vaccines that got him suspended
Perfect Society
Published 18 hours ago |

MP is suspended from Parliament a week after “vaccine harms speech” but he has not been silenced – The Exposehttps://expose-news.com/2022/12/22/mp-is-suspended-from-parliament/


Tory MP alleges 'cover up' of Covid vaccine inflaming heart arteries in bombshell claim | Politics | News | Express.co.uk

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1709123/tory-mp-covid-vaccine-inflaming-heart-arteries-commons-debate-update


Covid-19 Vaccines: Safety, 24 Oct 2022 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wizIPYDYaos


Andrew Bridgen - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Bridgen


Mr. Andrew Bridgen MP addresses the UK Parliament on the Pfizer Vaccine

https://murrayhunter.substack.com/p/mr-andrew-bridgen-mp-addresses-the


MP Andrew Bridgen: More Adverse Event Reporting than all other Vaccines Combined in Last 40 Years!

https://rumble.com/v20kyqs-mp-andrew-bridgen-more-adverse-event-reporting-than-all-other-vaccines-comb.html


Tory MP accuses leading doctor of COVID vaccine cover-up

https://www.aol.co.uk/news/tory-mp-accuses-leading-doctor-121258276.html


MP Andrew Bridgen - House of Commons - 13th December 2022 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i79aqanCWns


British Tory MP Andrew Bridgen's full speech in the House of Commons on December 13, 2022

https://uriweiss.substack.com/p/british-tory-mp-andrew-bridgens-full


Andrew Bridgen – 2022 Speech on the Potential Harms of Vaccines – UKPOL.CO.UK

https://www.ukpol.co.uk/andrew-bridgen-2022-speech-on-the-potential-harms-of-vaccines/


MP Andrew Bridgen - House of Commons - 13th December 2022 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i79aqanCWns


Covid-19 Vaccines: Safety, 24 Oct 2022 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wizIPYDYaos


Andrew Bridgen MP - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@andrewbridgenmp2518/videos


Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine

https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/


Natural Immunity to COVID-19 May Last a Lifetime, New Studies Show - News Punch

https://newspunch.com/natural-immunity-to-covid-19-may-last-a-lifetime-new-studies-show/


SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03647-4

Keywords
vaccinesnewschildrenadverse eventspoliticalgenocideside effectspandemicsafetycover upspeechsuspendedfullmpmass murdernhseffectivenesshouse of commonscovidmrnaharmspfizer modernaandrew bridgencatastrophic contagionsuspension mhra

