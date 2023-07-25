HAS NOSTRADAMUS COMET ARRIVED? FROM DRACO!*MANY INSANE WILDFIRES & EVACUATIONS *RUSSIA HITS US DRONE

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1683597322519822337 https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1683862411827085313 https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1683888926220595219 https://twitter.com/ImMeme0/status/1680753304622579712 https://watchers.news/2023/07/25/magma-intrusion-at-trident-volcano-site-of-the-worlds-largest-eruption-of-20th-century-alaska/ https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121/status/1683859122272235522 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1683735343718191104 https://twitter.com/IlkhaAgency/status/1681617879962361857 https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1683824913100967936 https://twitter.com/Giuseppeb1995/status/1683897473050214415 https://thelastdaysoftolemac.com/prophecy/nostradamus-and-the-comet/ https://twitter.com/MyLatinLife/status/1651097272094978048 https://twitter.com/AllPlanets/status/1683719740290904064 https://twitter.com/TexN9ne/status/1683897157617582088/photo/1 https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1683821946188845056 https://www.wsj.com/articles/russian-jet-fighter-damages-u-s-drone-over-syria-3be72019 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1683843273037676544 https://twitter.com/NationalIndNews/status/1683889041824002062 https://twitter.com/dana916/status/1683245652573052928 https://twitter.com/giogiordee/status/1683834340428447744 https://spaceweather.com/

