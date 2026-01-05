BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Strategic Trap for Ukraine: Impending Encirclement of Orekhov & the Widening War
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 1 day ago

A Strategic Trap For Ukraine: The Impending Encirclement Of Orekhov And The Widening War

On the night of January 5, Russian forces launched a massive strike against targets in the Chernihiv region, firing up to eight Iskander missiles. Six of the missiles hit targets in Chernihiv, and the other two struck what is believed to be the 169th Training Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Desna.

There have been reports of intensified fighting in the border area near Glukhov, north of the city of Sumy, for the first time since last spring. Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating in the area.

There has been a significant increase in attacks by the Ukrainian army in the border villages of Khomutovka and Kalinovka in the Kursk region over the past day. Ukrainian drone operators have become more active, carrying out a large number of strikes on substations and residential buildings.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are creating new points of tension. The border village of Sotnitsky Kazachok has been captured. This section of the front was previously calm, with no reported combat operations.

The Russian command’s probable intention is to force the Ukrainian army to disperse its reserves. Currently, most of the reserves have been transferred to Kupyansk, where intense fighting for control of the city is underway. There are no large reserves remaining in northern Ukraine. Russian troops are taking advantage of this by expanding the scope of the conflict.

Combat operations on the front line in the Slavyansk area are steadily intensifying. assault troops captured the village of Bondarnoe. Ukrainian defenses were breached.

Russian units achieved tactical success in Konstantinovka. They established control over the area around the railway station. Additionally, there are reports of the capture of the area between Ivanopolye and Berestok on the southern outskirts.

A large number of small rivers create natural lines of defense for the Ukrainian army. Konstantinovka’s central area is located in a lowland, making it vulnerable. Given these conditions, it is likely that the Russian command will first try to capture Berestok, which dominates the entire city.

The situation on the front line near Zaporizhzhia is developing rapidly. On January 5, Russian paratroopers’ advanced assault units approached the village of Novoyakovlevka.

The Russian command’s operational plan is beginning to take shape. Two pincers are clearly visible, encircling the town of Orekhov, a key defensive hub for the Ukrainian army in this sector. First, the advance will continue northeast toward Zarechnoye. Capturing one of these settlements would undermine the logistics of the entire Ukrainian troop grouping in Orekhov.

To the east, a pincer strike may be launched from the Gulyaipole area. The goal is to isolate Orekhov and enable its eventual capture by preventing the Ukrainian command from transferring sufficient forces to Stepnogorsk to the west.

https://southfront.press/strategic-trap-for-ukraine/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as “hegemonic attack,” demands Maduro’s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy