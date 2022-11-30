Many People Expressed Their Support After Knowing the Reasons Why the New Federal State of China Protests Against Paul Hastings

https://gnews.org/articles/544284
Summary：11/28/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: People from all ethnicities and from all walks of life come over and want to know the reasons why the New Federal State of China protests against Paul Hastings, and after knowing it, they all expressed their support.
