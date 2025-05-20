Why Would God Forgive Me If I Don’t Deserve It?

Have you ever felt unworthy of forgiveness? Wondered why a holy God would choose to forgive a sinner like you?



In this heartfelt conclusion to The One Who Forgives and Forgets series, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the reason behind God’s mercy: not your goodness—but His glory.



📖 “I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake…” — Isaiah 43:25 (KJV)



In this final devotion, you’ll discover:

Why God forgives not because of us—but for His own sake

The depth of God’s love shown through complete forgiveness and forgetfulness

What Isaiah, Micah, and the New Testament teach about sin being erased forever

The call to confess and receive the cleansing Christ already paid for



💡 God’s forgiveness is not partial. It’s full, final, and free. Come and receive it today.



