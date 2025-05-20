BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Would God Forgive Me If I Don’t Deserve It?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 views • 1 day ago

Have you ever felt unworthy of forgiveness? Wondered why a holy God would choose to forgive a sinner like you?

In this heartfelt conclusion to The One Who Forgives and Forgets series, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the reason behind God’s mercy: not your goodness—but His glory.

📖 “I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake…” — Isaiah 43:25 (KJV)

In this final devotion, you’ll discover:
    Why God forgives not because of us—but for His own sake
    The depth of God’s love shown through complete forgiveness and forgetfulness
    What Isaiah, Micah, and the New Testament teach about sin being erased forever
    The call to confess and receive the cleansing Christ already paid for

💡 God’s forgiveness is not partial. It’s full, final, and free. Come and receive it today.

📌 Don’t forget to:
Keywords
forgiveness of sinsgospel messagesaved by gracegods mercychristian devotionalwords from the wordpastor roderick websterisaiah 43v25gnbc st maartensea of forgetfulnesswhy does god forgivedo i deserve forgivenessfinal devotionbible teaching on graceephesians 2v8 9gods love and forgivenesssin erased
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:25The Cleansing Power of Forgiveness

01:37God's Promise of Forgiveness

04:32The Depth of God's Love

04:48Confession and Redemption

05:55The Reason for God's Forgiveness

08:25The Call to Accept Forgiveness

10:35Final Thoughts and Blessings

