BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Truth About PCR Tests!
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
48 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • 10 months ago

The Truth About PCR Tests: What They Aren't Telling You

In this episode of the Reality of Health Podcast, Erik delves into the complexities and controversies surrounding PCR tests. He explains how these tests work, their origins, and the various misconceptions and potential conflicts of interest involved. Erik questions the accuracy and trustworthiness of PCR tests used to identify viruses, arguing that they cannot definitively prove the existence of a virus due to the manipulation and amplification of genetic material. Erik urges listeners to question the validity of these tests and be cautious about accepting information without scrutiny. Tune in for a detailed, thought-provoking discussion on this critical health topic.


00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast

00:18 The Importance of PCR Tests

00:37 Understanding PCR Tests

01:20 Origins and Controversies of PCR Tests

02:19 Applications and Misconceptions

05:42 Technical Breakdown of PCR Testing

08:38 Critique of PCR Testing Methods

12:36 Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Keywords
virus isolationpandemic responsepolymerase chain reactionpcr test accuracyvirology criticismvirus existence debatemedical testing skepticismdna amplificationgenetic testing reliabilityvirus testing proceduresscientific method criticism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy