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S.O.S Medical Apartheid in Israel - Sasha Stone
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673 views • March 09, 2021
MIRRORED from Sasha Stone
This INSANITY, currently unfolding differently on a global scale NEEDS TO BE STOPPED ASAP.
Too many lives are already lost / seriously damaged with the number of victims rapidly growing.
NOT ALLOWED, NOT CONSENTED to by EVERY TRUE HUMAN with the HEART, working brain, standing in INTREGRITY and DIVINE POWERS WITHIN.
This INSANITY, currently unfolding differently on a global scale NEEDS TO BE STOPPED ASAP.
Too many lives are already lost / seriously damaged with the number of victims rapidly growing.
NOT ALLOWED, NOT CONSENTED to by EVERY TRUE HUMAN with the HEART, working brain, standing in INTREGRITY and DIVINE POWERS WITHIN.
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