Kingdom of God On Earth New Report Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

"The bombing of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was a covert operation ordered by the White House and carried out by the CIA", a report by a veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims. An exerpt from the report: "Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives..." Also, ex-Twitter "censor" employees were grilled today on Capitol Hill with Rep. Nancy Mace saying she wishes she never took the jab because of the side effects she is facing and Twitter censored information regarding covid and the vaccine.
Rumble: JOHNNY ENLOW UNFILTERED - EPISODE 44https://rumble.com/v28j4la-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-44.html
Elijah Streams
Cory Gray's Born Again As Kings: https://bornagainaskings.com/ https://rumble.com/v27q3ha-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-43.html
Books mentioned in tonight's broadcast:
RC Sproul's The Last Days According to Jesus https://a.co/d/iPIGdJc
Cory Gray's Born Again As Kings: https://bornagainaskings.com/
SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140
hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft,
herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,
and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code
ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.