The Bible tells us that we will repeat history, that there is nothing new under the sun. We are on the borders of the Heavenly Kingdom; Christ is soon to come and those who are ready will move from this sin-filled earth to a sin-free Heavenly Kingdom. Are we ready, or are we, like the Israelites of old, still procrastinating on the borders of God’s Kingdom?

