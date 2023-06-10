The Bible tells us that we will repeat history, that there is nothing new under the sun. We are on the borders of the Heavenly Kingdom; Christ is soon to come and those who are ready will move from this sin-filled earth to a sin-free Heavenly Kingdom. Are we ready, or are we, like the Israelites of old, still procrastinating on the borders of God’s Kingdom?
