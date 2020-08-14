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Joe Biden Introduces National Mask Mandate.
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49 views • August 14, 2020
He Storms Out of Event Without Taking Questions.
Masks are about control not safety. Zero evidence they help. If you wan't to wear a mask then do so, you're safe right? I will never wear the sheep skin cover on my face. FUCK BIDEN AND HARRIS. They are the democratic suicide squad. She calls him a racist and now he's a leader. THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK AND EVIL. TRUMP 2020. FUCK YOU, YOUR MASK AND THE VACCINE.
Masks are about control not safety. Zero evidence they help. If you wan't to wear a mask then do so, you're safe right? I will never wear the sheep skin cover on my face. FUCK BIDEN AND HARRIS. They are the democratic suicide squad. She calls him a racist and now he's a leader. THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK AND EVIL. TRUMP 2020. FUCK YOU, YOUR MASK AND THE VACCINE.
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