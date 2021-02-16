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The NY Times BIG LIE -- The Old Grey Lady is DEAD
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50 views • February 16, 2021
The New York Times reported that Brian Sicknick died of blunt trauma from being hit over the head with a Fire extinguisher by Trump supporters during the capital riots, when it was verifiably false. The police officer died of a stroke unrelated to any event, he had previously texted his brother that he had been pepper sprayed, he was not hit over the head, the New York Times continues to publish fake news, Demonizing all those on the right in an asymmetric warfare of lies that continues to break our country apart.
The Nazis had "the big lie" and Democrats are intentionally using the phrase to create the association between the white and anybody who dare question the elections, and the Nazis. The time to stop believing the New York Times in the main stream media is now and today.
#thebiglie #fakenews #NYTimes
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The Nazis had "the big lie" and Democrats are intentionally using the phrase to create the association between the white and anybody who dare question the elections, and the Nazis. The time to stop believing the New York Times in the main stream media is now and today.
#thebiglie #fakenews #NYTimes
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
fake newspoliticsnew york timesmediaus politicsmain stream mediamedia liescancel culture1619 projectmedia criticismcapital insurrectionbrian sicknickcapital riotsnew york times liesrobertt mcniel juniorjames bennettspreading liesnew york times falsehoodsbad reportingreporting liesnew york times gets it wrong
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