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Illegitimate President; Catastrophic Results; Arizona Audit is the Remedy - Ledger Report 1150
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213 views • August 16, 2021
Joe Biden is an illegitimate president who is clearly not up for the job and is only a figure-head for the radical Marxist Democrat political leadership. This anti-constitutional cabal is destroying the American way of life and your God-given liberty real time. Team Biden must be put-down using the tools that the Framers of the founding document gave to their progeny. So, how do patriotic Americans dissolve this unholy political take-over of our government? Graham Ledger speaks with Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend on the eve of what will be the greatest electoral bombshell since 1796: WHAT HAPPENS IN ARIZONA MUST NOT STAY IN ARIZONA!
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