COMMUNISM MUST BE STOPPED--CHRISTIANITY TOO! 7 SEALS & TROJAN HORSE IN THE USA! W/JEFFREY DAUGHERTY

JEFFREY DAUGHERTY BREAKS DOWN REALITY LIKE NO ONE ELSE CAN. YOU WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AFTER HEARING THIS MESSAGE. COMMUNISM IS THREATENING TO TAKE OVER AMERICA AND A SECRET, TROJAN HORSE IS AIDING THEM.

Buy Jeff a cup of coffee: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty



YOUTUBE HAS DE-MONETIZED THIS CHANNEL & FACEBOOK HAS BLOCKED ME! I WELCOME YOUR HELP. PLEASE DONATE TO ABOVE PAYPAL ACCOUNT TO HELP KEEP US BROADCASTING THE MESSAGE OF UNINDOCTRINATION.



Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM, Talk is Jericho, Tin Foil Hat, Young Pharaoh, Leak Project, Power Hour).



WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm and cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance.



Jeffrey Daugherty, former 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of the US Air Force and 100,000+ hours of study (author of Apostle Paul Antichrist) asks the questions that others dare not.