Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn 1 truth & 1 lie behind Russia’s MOCKING of America
28 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 12, 2022

Soon after being released from America, dangerous criminal Viktor Bout sat down with Russian media to conduct his first interview as a free man in decades. He used his time to critique U.S. society, claiming most of the Western world is on a dangerous path towards destruction. But he wasn’t the only one poking fun at America. Russian state-media reporters also mocked us, ridiculing the fact that Biden swapped Bout for Brittney Griner — rather than Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who remains stuck behind bars. In this clip, Glenn dissects the mocking from Russia, explaining the HUGE lie that’s behind it all…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl2QdcGHOaY


Keywords
current eventspoliticsliespresidentamericarussiatruthbidenmediaputindestructionmarineglenn beckwestern worldpaul whelanbrittney grinervicktor bout

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket