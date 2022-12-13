Glenn 1 truth & 1 lie behind Russia’s MOCKING of America

Glenn Beck





Dec 12, 2022

Soon after being released from America, dangerous criminal Viktor Bout sat down with Russian media to conduct his first interview as a free man in decades. He used his time to critique U.S. society, claiming most of the Western world is on a dangerous path towards destruction. But he wasn’t the only one poking fun at America. Russian state-media reporters also mocked us, ridiculing the fact that Biden swapped Bout for Brittney Griner — rather than Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who remains stuck behind bars. In this clip, Glenn dissects the mocking from Russia, explaining the HUGE lie that’s behind it all…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yl2QdcGHOaY



