53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gibraltar is a British Colony at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula attached to the country of Spain. It’s population is just over 30,000 people, and it is best known for its huge “rock,” the “Rock of Gibraltar.”
I have been contacted by residents in Gibraltar stating that 53 people have died in 10 days immediately following the roll out of injections of the Pfizer mRNA COVID injections, and calling it a “massacre.”
Local media reports confirm the deaths, but blame them on COVID, and not the COVID injections.
However, prior to the roll out of the injections, it is reported that only 16 people in total died “from COVID” since the beginning of the “pandemic” about a year ago.
Continued at : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=225897
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHAm0kKgRaxD/
99 Percent