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53 Dead in Gibraltar in 10 Days After Experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID Injections Started
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571 views • January 26, 2021
Brian Shillhavy – Health Impact News Jan 24, 2021:

Gibraltar is a British Colony at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula attached to the country of Spain. It’s population is just over 30,000 people, and it is best known for its huge “rock,” the “Rock of Gibraltar.”

I have been contacted by residents in Gibraltar stating that 53 people have died in 10 days immediately following the roll out of injections of the Pfizer mRNA COVID injections, and calling it a “massacre.”

Local media reports confirm the deaths, but blame them on COVID, and not the COVID injections.

However, prior to the roll out of the injections, it is reported that only 16 people in total died “from COVID” since the beginning of the “pandemic” about a year ago.

Continued at : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=225897

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHAm0kKgRaxD/
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