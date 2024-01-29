A CNN crew witnessed and filmed Palestinian abductees blindfolded and held in humiliating conditions near the border between Gaza and the 1948-occupied territories.

◾️CNN's Jeremy Diamond says they were not able to know how long those men were on the ground because an Israeli soldier ordered the crew to leave the area once he saw them filming.

The Israeli regime has jailed at least 6,330 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war against the besieged Gaza Strip and intensified its aggressive raids across the occupied West Bank.

Israel-Gaza Conflict: January 28-29 (Recap)

1️⃣ Israeli cabinet ministers attend the “Return to Gaza” conference to plan illegal settlements on the land of recently destroyed Palestinian communities.

2️⃣A drone attack has killed three US service members at a military base near the Jordanian-Syrian border; US President Joe Biden vows to “hold all those responsible to account”.

3️⃣ Israel pushes on with its assault on Khan Younis as more Palestinians are forced into dangerously overcrowded Rafah in southern Gaza.

4️⃣ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes renewed talks on the captive exchange as “constructive”, but says gaps remain.

5️⃣ Iran has denied any involvement in a drone strike that killed three US soldiers near the Jordan-Syria border.

6️⃣ Ardi Imseis, an assistant professor of international law at Queen’s University in Canada, has said that the Israeli political establishment is displaying “complete disdain” for the “rules-based international legal order” with regards to illegal Israeli settlements.

At least 26,422 people including more than 10,000 children, have been killed and over 65,087 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack in Israel stands at 1,139.