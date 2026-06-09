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Satan Counterfeits 4th Elijah To Come Among Present Truth SDAs. Many Are Deceived & Led Into Sin
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Ellen White wrote in the book Early Writings, "I saw that God has honest children among the nominal Adventists and the fallen churches, and before the plagues shall be poured out, ministers and people will be called out from these churches and will gladly receive the truth. Satan knows this; and before the loud cry of the third angel is given, he raises an excitement in these religious bodies, that those who have rejected the truth may think that God is with them. He hopes to deceive the honest and lead them to think that God is still working for the churches. But the light will shine, and all who are honest will leave the fallen churches, and take their stand with the remnant. EW 261.1"


Satan Counterfeits 4th Elijah To Come Among Present Truth Seventh Day Adventists. Many Are Deceived & Led Into Sin and will not be sealed among the 144,000


Seventh-day Adventists Most Dangerous Man. ProphesyagainTV Andrew Henriques' Idolatry & 7 Apostasies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X88DE-UNYE&t=306s


ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=QnNqULeeBPLBZM3d


Ellen White: Do Not Use My Writings In The Pulpit. Midnight Cry & Loud Cry Preachers Use Bible Only https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=js8WwmMotjE&t=92s


4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://youtu.be/uEYK8Y0tvM8


#Elijah

#PresentTruth

#SDA

#Counterfeit

#ProphesyAgainTV

#AndrewHenriques


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Keywords
seventh day adventistfalse prophetelijah the prophetspirit of prophecyandrew henriquespresent truthsda apostasysda sermonthe third angels messagepresent truth sermonprophesyagaintvsunday law update4th elijahellen white prophetesssda prophetpresent truth sdaidolatry in the sda churchcounterfeit elijahellen white early writingssda prophetic gift
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