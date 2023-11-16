Create New Account
Real life inside the Migrant Crisis in New York City -entitled edition
White Knight
13 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Illegal aliens, mostly military age men, refuse to leave Free luxury hotels, with all food provided. The illegal aliens are partying in the hall, vandelizing rooms, aworker at the hotel says it reeks like marijuana.  in NY. Meanwhile homeless Americans are forced to fend for themselves in the streets, with nothing, no hope.

current eventspoliticsdeceptionliesjewswarusazionistdepopulationcriminalspintrickery

