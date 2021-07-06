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[BREAKING] PHOTOLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF GRAPHENE - VACCINATION VIALS CONTAIN GRAPHENE OXIDE!!
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457 views • July 06, 2021
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/photoluminescence-properties-of-graphene.html
La Quinta Columna has recently paid attention to a particular phenomenon that some people are beginning to denounce. It is photoluminescence in the inoculation zone, visible when illuminating the area with ultraviolet light. And this photoluminescence would not only be restricted to the area where the person was injected but could be detected in other parts of the body.
Orwell City has selected the precise fragment of program 73 in which the Spanish researchers cover the topic, and has translated it into English in all its formats, as usual.
Consider donating Orwell City a small amount: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
La Quinta Columna has recently paid attention to a particular phenomenon that some people are beginning to denounce. It is photoluminescence in the inoculation zone, visible when illuminating the area with ultraviolet light. And this photoluminescence would not only be restricted to the area where the person was injected but could be detected in other parts of the body.
Orwell City has selected the precise fragment of program 73 in which the Spanish researchers cover the topic, and has translated it into English in all its formats, as usual.
Consider donating Orwell City a small amount: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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