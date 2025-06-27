Comicbooks, Women Cops, “Senate Parliamentarian”, False Flags, Tampon Tim, Robot-of-Me, Race War

SR 2025-06-26 #198

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #198: 26 June 2025

Topic list:

* The Hulk squares off against “The High Evolutionary”...for ___ing real?!

* Did an officer-ette confront the Congo Killer and let him keep going with his mission? HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* Trevor Moore can’t do a “Pope Rap 2” because he tried to fly on this interesting date.

* The “Senate Parliamentarian(-ette)” is a “pistol” says POLITICO...and guess what religion.

* Is there a spiritual angle to false flags?

* “Silicon Valley Executives Sworn In As Army Colonels”

* “Prince George”, Mary-Land black police officer-ette caught in car theft ring—CHARGES DROPPED.

* Bill pulls a George: “St. Elmo’s Fire”

* Is Tampon Tim connected to the CIA?! —Hello NEWMAN.

* Does the Catholic Church have control over “PUBLIC schools”?

* Mr. Alex is warning about this “alt health” “substack”.

* Johnny’s advice to Denise on “prepping”.

* Guess when Mr. Creepy Robot-of-Me was born.

* Shallow dive on “Hans Christian Andersen”.

* Stumble recommends Russell Brand interviewing Erik Prince: what do they all have in common?

* Michael Behe’s hand gestures.

* Brown La-Tarsha Brown faked her own “HATE CRIME”.

* Tampon Tim loves sweet, kind baby-daddy DAUNTE Wright after he was “tazed” with a Glock by an officer-ette: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!

* What do DAUNTE Wright and TRAYVON have in common?

* What can Cathy O’Brien tell us about a “Byrd Bath”?

