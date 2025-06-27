Comicbooks, Women Cops, “Senate Parliamentarian”, False Flags, Tampon Tim, Robot-of-Me, Race War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-06-26 #198
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #198: 26 June 2025
Topic list:
* The Hulk squares off against “The High Evolutionary”...for ___ing real?!
* Did an officer-ette confront the Congo Killer and let him keep going with his mission? HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* Trevor Moore can’t do a “Pope Rap 2” because he tried to fly on this interesting date.
* The “Senate Parliamentarian(-ette)” is a “pistol” says POLITICO...and guess what religion.
* Is there a spiritual angle to false flags?
* “Silicon Valley Executives Sworn In As Army Colonels”
* “Prince George”, Mary-Land black police officer-ette caught in car theft ring—CHARGES DROPPED.
* Bill pulls a George: “St. Elmo’s Fire”
* Is Tampon Tim connected to the CIA?! —Hello NEWMAN.
* Does the Catholic Church have control over “PUBLIC schools”?
* Mr. Alex is warning about this “alt health” “substack”.
* Johnny’s advice to Denise on “prepping”.
* Guess when Mr. Creepy Robot-of-Me was born.
* Shallow dive on “Hans Christian Andersen”.
* Stumble recommends Russell Brand interviewing Erik Prince: what do they all have in common?
* Michael Behe’s hand gestures.
* Brown La-Tarsha Brown faked her own “HATE CRIME”.
* Tampon Tim loves sweet, kind baby-daddy DAUNTE Wright after he was “tazed” with a Glock by an officer-ette: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* What do DAUNTE Wright and TRAYVON have in common?
* What can Cathy O’Brien tell us about a “Byrd Bath”?
