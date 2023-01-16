Create New Account
Many Youth Reject Christ Because Their Questions Go Unanswered Declares Dave Glander
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday


Former atheist Dave Glander was at the end of his rope, contemplating suicide, when he challenged God to “do something” about the desperate state of his life as a hopelessly addicted meth user. After weeping while he fell asleep, he felt supernaturally transformed the next morning, and went on a couple week journey to find out who had changed his life. Dave is a pastor, author, and apologist who shares his testimony around the world about his radical transformation through Jesus. Dave discusses how he came to the realization that he was living as if he were God for over three decades and once he gave his life to the one true God, he felt an overwhelming sense of peace. Much of his atheistic beliefs stemmed from public school where Darwinism and evolution were the only beliefs taught.



TAKEAWAYS


We must present the Bible as factual to our children - not just as a collection of fantastical stories


Many youth do not have an interest in Jesus because their questions are being unanswered by their parents and pastors


If you don’t know why you believe what you believe, your WHAT is useless


What we believe directly affects how we live our lives in these end times



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Worldview Video: https://bit.ly/3FZ3Cxn 

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to 55444

How Why Where Book: https://bit.ly/3BHmz5c 

Faith Survival Guide: https://bit.ly/3hrNX0o 

Did Jesus Commit Suicide? Book: https://bit.ly/3Wnym0C 

Glad You Asked Show: https://bit.ly/3PxieaC 

DeBunked App: https://getdebunked.org/app 

Equip Retreat: https://www.rforh.com/equip-retreat


🔗 CONNECT WITH REASONS FOR HOPE

Website: https://www.rforh.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reasonsforhope 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rforh/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rforh 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/reasonsforhope 


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAVE GLANDER

Website: https://bit.ly/3V59zgD 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1truthministries.tv/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


