Many Youth Reject Christ Because Their Questions Go Unanswered Declares Dave Glander

Former atheist Dave Glander was at the end of his rope, contemplating suicide, when he challenged God to “do something” about the desperate state of his life as a hopelessly addicted meth user. After weeping while he fell asleep, he felt supernaturally transformed the next morning, and went on a couple week journey to find out who had changed his life. Dave is a pastor, author, and apologist who shares his testimony around the world about his radical transformation through Jesus. Dave discusses how he came to the realization that he was living as if he were God for over three decades and once he gave his life to the one true God, he felt an overwhelming sense of peace. Much of his atheistic beliefs stemmed from public school where Darwinism and evolution were the only beliefs taught.
TAKEAWAYS
We must present the Bible as factual to our children - not just as a collection of fantastical stories
Many youth do not have an interest in Jesus because their questions are being unanswered by their parents and pastors
If you don’t know why you believe what you believe, your WHAT is useless
What we believe directly affects how we live our lives in these end times
