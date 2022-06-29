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6/28/2022 Miles Guo: Even if the HK dollar decoupled with the US dollar, it would be possible for Hong Kong to have a "rebound". Because Hong Kong facilitates the CCP's money laundry and wealth storage, bridging the communication between the CCP and the rest of the world