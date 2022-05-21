WHO, WEF, UN and Bill Gates MONKEYPOX 'Virus' PLAN-demic Comming soon! [20.05.2022]

Ryan Holland - 9 minutes ago'It’s extremely convenient that this is coming out around the same time that the leaders of 194 countries will be meeting up to sign up to the WHO’s pandemic treaty which would mean the WHO could impose restrictions on any country signed up to the treaty if the WHO think there is a pandemic, they have also praised chinas approach to covid in the past too. Also remember earlier this year or last year when bill gates was warning of a Pox pandemic being on the horizon, but I’m sure it’s just a coincidence?Also saw another article yesterday saying the UK was building up their supplies of the “monkey pox vaccine” so they already have a vaccine ready to go.'2,975 views May 20, 2022Anything Goes213K subscribers