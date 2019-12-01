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China's Artificial SUN, CERN, ITER, and Time Travel
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169 views • December 01, 2019
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SOURCES
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/here-comes-china-s-artificial-sun-a-likely-source-for-clean-limitless-energy/story-GY57UAxOt4E46nPn9uXBfM.html
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3039493/chinas-completed-artificial-sun-start-operation-2020
https://www.iter.org/proj/inafewlines
http://www.ga.com/fusion-technologies
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/08/1944204/0/en/DIII-D-National-Fusion-Facility-Receives-Five-Year-Funding-Award-from-Department-of-Energy.html
https://home.cern/science/accelerators/future-circular-collider
https://home.cern/science/physics/antimatter
https://home.cern/
https://phys.org/news/2019-11-universe-years.html
https://www.andersoninstitute.com/time-control-and-time-travel-links.html
https://www.andersoninstitute.com/default.html
New to Dlive, sign up here https://dlive.tv?ref=dlive-23364632
Join the Fallout Shelter Discord and Share your sky with us.
https://discord.gg/Sq6BeMP
Follow Fallout at Censorwars and Twitter
https://www.censorwars.com/FalloutShelter
https://twitter.com/Fa11outS
or send email to [email protected]
SOURCES
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/here-comes-china-s-artificial-sun-a-likely-source-for-clean-limitless-energy/story-GY57UAxOt4E46nPn9uXBfM.html
https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3039493/chinas-completed-artificial-sun-start-operation-2020
https://www.iter.org/proj/inafewlines
http://www.ga.com/fusion-technologies
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/08/1944204/0/en/DIII-D-National-Fusion-Facility-Receives-Five-Year-Funding-Award-from-Department-of-Energy.html
https://home.cern/science/accelerators/future-circular-collider
https://home.cern/science/physics/antimatter
https://home.cern/
https://phys.org/news/2019-11-universe-years.html
https://www.andersoninstitute.com/time-control-and-time-travel-links.html
https://www.andersoninstitute.com/default.html
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