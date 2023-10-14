Create New Account
The Destruction in Gaza Caused by Israeli Air Force Strikes as Seen from a Drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
963 Subscribers
85 views
Published 15 hours ago

The destruction in Gaza caused by Israeli Air Force strikes as seen from a drone.

Adding info found:

Hamas did not plan to kill civilians during Operation Deluge al-Aqsa in southern Israel; civilian casualties could have been the result of military errors - said Khaled Masaal, the Hamas leader outside the Palestinian territories.


Keywords
