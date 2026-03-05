BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
NATO will not invoke Article 5 of its charter in connection with the incident with an Iranian missile in Turkey, said Rutti Frutti
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1356 followers
Follow
32 views • 1 day ago

NATO will not invoke Article 5 of its charter in connection with the incident with an Iranian missile in Turkey, said Rutti Frutti

Adding:

MEDVEDEV UNFILTERED ON X:

"NATO’s nuts! First, the US kills Iran’s leader and starts a war in the Middle East. Next, NATO idiots led by Trump’s servile “sonny” Rutte mull invoking Article 5. How about nominating POTUS for the Nobel Peace Prize for starting a major war, eh? Orwell was right: war is peace!"

More NATO news:

Finland to Allow Nuclear Weapons Transit Under NATO Framework

Finland is preparing to lift its total ban on nuclear weapons entering the country. Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen confirmed that the government will propose legislation allowing nuclear devices to be brought into Finland if they are connected to national defense.

Current Finnish law, dating back to the 1980s, strictly prohibits nuclear weapons on Finnish territory. According to Häkkänen, that framework no longer reflects the country’s new role as a NATO member.

The proposed change would permit nuclear weapons to be transported through or into Finland in situations related to military defense. Outside such scenarios, the ban would remain in place.

Häkkänen argued that most NATO members do not maintain such absolute restrictions and said the reform is intended to ensure Finland receives the alliance’s “full protection.”

At the same time, he insisted Finland is not seeking to host nuclear weapons permanently. He also declined to specify the circumstances under which they might enter the country, citing NATO’s classified nuclear policy.

The United States already stations nuclear weapons in several European countries. Any permanent deployment in Finland would require a separate international agreement and approval from the Finnish parliament and state leadership. Removing the import ban alone would not allow permanent basing.

The reform requires amendments to both the criminal code and the nuclear energy law. In practice, it would allow nuclear weapons to be transported through Finnish territory in certain cases.

Opposition parties have criticized how the government pushed the proposal forward, arguing it should have been handled through a broader parliamentary process. The government says limited disclosure was necessary due to the sensitivity of NATO nuclear policy.

Lawmakers will receive classified briefings on the plan, and the government aims to pass the legislative changes by summer.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
