INVASION DECLARED?!?!*BUCKLE UP! TURBULENCE AHEAD!!!

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/TaraBull808/status/1704823789735838082 https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1704614936218149361 https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1704578724195352835 https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1704690859764031952 https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1704536766311538706 https://freebeacon.com/california/california-senate-approves-300-weekly-checks-for-unemployed-illegals/ https://www.sambrotman.com/blog/california-exit-tax https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1701383251108237758 https://twitter.com/cosminDZS/status/1704544700710203739 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-fractures-u-turn-poland-announces-will-no-longer-arm-ukraine https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-verge-collapse https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1704507202357117317 https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1704728437620199928 https://www.zerohedge.com/political/worst-global-food-crisis-modern-history-and-it-about-go-entirely-new-level https://twitter.com/Inversionism/status/1704613471201984691 https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/emergency-alert-warning-youll-be-getting-these-messages-on-your-phone-and-tv-in-october/ https://www.britannica.com/story/ten-days-that-vanished-the-switch-to-the-gregorian-calendar https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1704501891395146047 https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1704809387301429305 https://twitter.com/Unexplained2020/status/1704538277062013017 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1704235929936761057

