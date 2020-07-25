CORNHOLER VIRUS IS SO DEADLY YOU NEED TO BE TESTED TO SEE IF YOU ACTUALLY HAVE IT

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A Military-Funded Biosensor Could Be the Future of Pandemic Detection:
https://www.defenseone.com/technology/2020/03/military-funded-biosensor-could-be-future-pandemic-detection/163497/
Gavi@20 - Bill Gates:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tz3iuWLHqZw
Dr. Carrie Madej - Urgent information on Covid Vacc!ne:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbJq2KfgOEs
Returning travelers to be forced to pay at least $3,000 for their two-week hotel quarantine when arriving from overseas:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8513849/Travellers-returning-New-South-Wales-pay-upwards-5-000-two-week-hotel-quarantine.html
Thousands of Aussies who took refuge in Bali to escape the coronavirus lockdown will be sent home in a matter of weeks as their special visas run out:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8512627/Thousands-Aussies-took-covid-lockdown-refuge-Bali-sent-home-visas-run-out.html
53 TESTED POSITIVE SO THE REST TESTED NEGATIVE. WHY ARE THEY STILL LOCKED DOWN?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KOMO19carg
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhkcVcWinZE&;feature=youtu.be
Vaccine Bait & Switch: As Millions Pulled From WHO, Trump Gives Billions To Gates-Founded GAVI:
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2020/07/08/vaccine-bait-switch-as-millions-pul..