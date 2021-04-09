Same Clothes Witnesses Situation Flip of Whistleblowers’ Movement From 2018 to 2021

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4/7/2021 Miles Guo: When I wore this top last time, our New Federal State of China had not yet been founded. The environment and situation for our Whistleblowers’ Movement was very different from today. What can we learn from these changes and the past experience…? Chat with our fellow fighters after lunch on my feelings of wearing this top again!
Miles Guo on GTV: https://gtv.org/user/5e596957357cc612d35a8044
G-Translators on GTV：https://gtv.org/user/5ed199be2ba3ce32911df7ac