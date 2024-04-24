You Can See the Sorrow on This Kids Face When Asked About His Family
Little boy in Palestine is asked about the bombing of his family's house in Gaza after Israel bombed it causing the death of his whole family. His face reads that he's alone in this world and is forced to continue on his life without justice, let alone not having his closest loved ones with him anymore.
