FEMA: THE LAST STEP - ITS ALREADY HAPPENING IN AUSTRALIA, SEE WHATS COMMING SOON TO ALL OF US

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8GOLDEN0KNOWLEDGE2
17853 subscribers
Have you seen Australia? As times running out, this video orders 50+ banned videos in a specific order that accurately shows what the true agenda is and where we are on that time line. This video may be long but it will totally and perfectly paint the image of the FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY and their roll in the new world order/ agenda 21. This video exposes the people on top and the way to stop these people is sharing this video. Starts with Australia’s insane lock down and then compares it to the plan that’s been laid out. This is years and years of work is proof of what’s happening. A great “red pill” if no the best… thanks to all the hard work from everyone on telegram saving banned videos with disclosurehub!
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ryng8umvUipK/
Vaccine info:
Vtvault.org/lastchance
Vtvault.org/treatment
Fema info:
https://t.me/FEMATHELASTSTEP
More truth:
Vtvault.org/channels
Bitchute.com/mouthybuddha