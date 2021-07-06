Gettr, a New Social App, ‘Cancel-Free’ Zone for Free Speech

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GETTR is a brand new social media platform founded on the principles of free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship and “cancel culture”. With best in class technology, our goal is to create a marketplace of ideas in order to share freedom and democracy around the world.