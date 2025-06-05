BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War – What do you think it's all about?
War – What do you think it's all about?



Uploaded for pacsteam.org


Question:

War – What do you think it's all about?


My answer:

War is not about starting or ending them—

and even less about who wins or who loses.


War is always funded 100% on both sides

by the global banks — the IMF —

with only two goals:


Population reduction. Genocide. Mass killing.


All to move forward toward their main goal:

World domination.


And this is done from the very start

by making sure the IMF system

is in total control over the debt their wars create.


Controlling the debt of war is the main purpose —

not just to control countries,

but to totally take everything over.


In other words:

The pure purpose of a war... is the war itself.


