© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
«Vivez dans la peur, le gouvernement pense pour vous !»
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 10, 2021
6 mars 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7cOKWnI_BY
QG TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDPdHuBGfjMxlM3xZANgGQ
Notre reporter Adrien AdcaZz a suivi pour QG la prestation des "Masques blancs" ce samedi 6 mars à Paris. Un collectif hostile à l'état d'urgence sanitaire, qui tente d'alerter sur les effets de la gestion par la peur de l'épidémie de Covid
Pour soutenir QG à partir de 1€/ mois, c’est ici : https://qg.media/offre-promotionnelle/
QG TV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDPdHuBGfjMxlM3xZANgGQ
Notre reporter Adrien AdcaZz a suivi pour QG la prestation des "Masques blancs" ce samedi 6 mars à Paris. Un collectif hostile à l'état d'urgence sanitaire, qui tente d'alerter sur les effets de la gestion par la peur de l'épidémie de Covid
Pour soutenir QG à partir de 1€/ mois, c’est ici : https://qg.media/offre-promotionnelle/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.