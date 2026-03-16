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In court, COVID-19 vaccines are being described as “bioweapons”
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
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126 views • 4 days ago

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Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify:

"The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon."

"The core of Professor Boyle's argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words."

"This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its research institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform, was not an afterthought."

ip of Peter Stassen, the lawyer suing the "Architects of the Great Reset" in Dutch court on behalf of plaintiffs harmed by the Covid injections, by Dr. Joseph Sansone.

Sansone is one of five expert witnesses involved in the case, along with retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova (

Note that Dr. Francis Boyle, an eminent professor of international law who helped to draft the implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, died mysteriously soon after he agreed to take part in this lawsuit....

The statement of Joseph Sansone. It is based on the sworn statement of the late Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, who has determined and concluded Professor Boyle is the greatest authority in the field of bioweapons legislation. He is the author of it, so he knows what is legally meant by it.

"He knew, like no other, that the COVID-19 mRNA injection is a bioweapon. He has also made that loud and clear to the world known, after which, despite being in good health, he passed away shortly after he had declared himself willing to give testimony under oath about this in court.

"The core of Professor Boyle's argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words.

"This bioweapon consists of two integrated components, the pathogenic load and the delivery mechanism. It is beyond doubt that the pathogenic load is the product of illegal gene or function research.


Keywords
bioweaponsfrancis boylevaccine deceitjoseph sansone
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