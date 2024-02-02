Create New Account
MSNBC MELTS DOWN OVER TRUMP VICTORY AND IT'S EMBARRASSING _ REDACTED WITH NATALI AND CLAYTON MORRIS
Published Yesterday

The media is melting down about President Trump's win in New Hampshire and once again censoring him from the airwaves. They are also blatantly telling Trump voters that they are stupid and don't live on Planet Earth. Is this why everyone hates them? 

trumpmsnbcnew hampshirepresidential raceprimaries

