CHP Talks: Maggie Braun—Reclaiming Local Control From Global Organizations

April 11, 2024: My guest this week is Maggie Hope Braun, an articulate advocate for local decision-making, protection of private property rights and individual freedom. We discuss the imposition of land-use and other policies by organizations like the UN, the WEF and ICLEI (International Council on Local and Environmental Issues) . . . and Maggie’s successful efforts to educate municipal councils and to encourage them to re-assert local governance. She encourages other Canadians to become active and involved at the municipal level as well as in provincial and national arenas.

Read Maggie’s Primer on resisting global pressure here: https://gather2030.substack.com/p/kiclei-primer-pdf

Watch Maggie’s in-depth interview with Odessa Orlewicz here:

https://rumble.com/v4ha63b-urgent-how-to-take-canada-back-from-united-nations-agenda-21-with-maggie-br.html





