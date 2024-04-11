Create New Account
CHP Talks: Maggie Braun—Reclaiming Local Control From Global Organizations
CHP Canada
Published 16 hours ago

April 11, 2024: My guest this week is Maggie Hope Braun, an articulate advocate for local decision-making, protection of private property rights and individual freedom. We discuss the imposition of land-use and other policies by organizations like the UN, the WEF and ICLEI (International Council on Local and Environmental Issues) . . . and Maggie’s successful efforts to educate municipal councils and to encourage them to re-assert local governance. She encourages other Canadians to become active and involved at the municipal level as well as in provincial and national arenas.

Read Maggie’s Primer on resisting global pressure here: https://gather2030.substack.com/p/kiclei-primer-pdf

Watch Maggie’s in-depth interview with Odessa Orlewicz here:

https://rumble.com/v4ha63b-urgent-how-to-take-canada-back-from-united-nations-agenda-21-with-maggie-br.html


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

